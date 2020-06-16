Editor, the Advocate:
The family of Melba Ellis would like to express our gratitude and thanks to all that took time to come out to the homegoing service during this social distancing. Thank you for your cooperation, the beautiful flowers, cards, monetary contribution and food. We would like to extend to you all a virtual hug from the Ellis family. We appreciate all your sympathy compassion and most of all your prayers.
Thank you to Rev. G.O. Wyatt for officiating the service. Thank you for allowing and accommodating our family the use of the Beautiful Palestine Baptist Church. Thank you to the Barefield Funeral Home for their professionalism, sincerity and family service.
A special thank you to our own, Pastor V.J. Garza, of the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Thank you to our MCMBC auxiliary and to all our MCMBC family, and our extended family and friends. The Ellis family is grateful and thankful for your presence, your love, and your prayers. thank you, thank you.
The Family of Melba “Mommy” Ellis, Victoria
