Editor, the Advocate:
In a country badly divided and tribalized by politics, somebody should be standing up for the current Oval Office resident.
For those who believe erroneously that party is the only criterion that matters when choosing a president, nothing a democratic president could ever do would satisfy them. But for those who believe a president should be chosen for his character, honesty, experience, and moral compass and not merely party, Biden rates very highly.
Thank you, Mr. Biden, for bringing dignity, honor, honesty, and competence back to the White House. Biden’s moral fiber has kept him from becoming contentious with the Trump GOP Senators who make it clear they hate him with a passion – as directed by their disgraced mentor, ex-president Trump.
How any person could hate someone like Biden is a mystery.
While the GOP wastes millions of dollars on bogus voter audits and election fraud, Biden has pulled off what Trump never could – an infrastructure deal with (gasp) even Mitch McConnell’s cooperation. In other words, Joe’s virtually pulled a rabbit out of a hat.
Thank you, Joe, for laying the law down to Putin – something Trump was terrified of doing.
Thank you, Mr. President, for the stimulus relief. We can only hope your detractors appreciated theirs, since so many people needed it desperately.
Many thanks, Mr. Biden, for the massive vaccination effort, which has helped our economy rebound after Trump’s inept handling of the pandemic response.
And thank you for honoring the police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6. Four of those policemen committed suicide earlier from feeling betrayed by right-wing media who ridiculed them on TV.
Those who want to blast Biden for withdrawing the troops from Afghanistan should remember that these were to be withdrawn anyway, as per the Trump plan set up in 2020.
Put another feather in your cap, Joe. Get rid of those awful Jewish space lasers that Marjorie Taylor Green says are causing the California wildfires.
If Biden has “mental decline”, we can only imagine where that leaves “The Donald”, who actually believes he will be reinstated as president before the year’s out.
And, by the way, Donald who?
P.S. There is no such thing as a reinstatement of a president.
Mark Walters, Victoria
