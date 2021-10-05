Editor, the Advocate:
In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Cuero Regional Hospital launched a new event — a Pinknic. It was held on Oct. 1 where pre-purchased ticket holders came to the CRH front entrance to pick up their “Pinknic” lunch to go. Proceeds will provide mammograms to those in need.
Thank you to the talented dietary department at Cuero Regional Hospital for preparing the Pinknic meals. They were delicious.
A big thank you to our two $250 sponsors Gayle Batts and Rebecca Murray, as well as all of our individual ticket supporters.
Thank you to Faye Dance Sheppard for her door prize donation of two beautiful Brighton bracelets, as well as door prize donations from The MedSpa at Cuero Wellness Center and Cuero Wellness Center.
The event raised just shy of $2,500. 100% of the proceeds go into our mammogram fund to provide this life-saving early detection screening to those with a financial need for assistance.
Thanks to all the volunteers that prepared the Pinknic bags and delivered meals. A special thank you to our Cuero ISD teachers that purchased many of the meals that were delivered.
Early detection saves lives. Schedule your mammogram today.
Emily Weatherly, Cuero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.