Editor, the Advocate:
In October, Cuero Regional Hospital and Cuero Home Health started a blanket drive for the elderly with a goal of collecting 100 new blankets to distribute to area seniors. Many seniors find it challenging to stay warm during the chilly Texas winter months, especially those on a fixed income. Blankets provide some control to utility costs, as well as help to maintain normal body temperatures.
The Share the Warmth blanket drive ended Nov. 29, and more than 330 blankets were donated. We would like to thank those individuals, businesses and employees of Cuero Health for their donations – what an amazing response!
We especially want to note the large blanket donations we received from Cuero Medical Clinic (over 50 blankets), City of Cuero (32 blankets), TrustTexas Bank (20 blankets), The Victoria College nursing students (20 blankets), Faye Sheppard (24 blankets), St. Paul Lutheran Church-Yorktown (22 blankets) and two donors that requested to remain anonymous (14 blankets each). Those wishing to receive a blanket are asked to call Cuero Home Health to place a request.
We sincerely thank all that participated in the blanket drive. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of our seniors.
April Chapman, Cuero
