Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of the Northshire Property Owners Association, I would like to say thank you to Jésus A. Garza our City Manager for solving the five-week saga of “Passing the Buck” on the removal of the doe deer on the city right of way in the 5800 block of North Navarro St. Aside from being an eye sore it was beginning to become a health issue.
We appreciate you taking care of this in such a timely manner.
Delores Harper, president, Northshire Property Owners Association, Victoria
