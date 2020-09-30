Editor, the Advocate:
Score one for Gary Burns. I live in the 3900 block of Highway 77 S in Victoria. We had an oil field type company move into the area. Without respect or regard to area neighbors, they operate machinery night and day which is very noisy. One call to Commissioner Burns' office and they are so much quieter. Thank you, Mr. Burns.
James Weber, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.