Editor, the Advocate:
A great big thank you to the ladies at Curl Me Crazy Beauty Bar for the free hair cuts and free back packs with supplies on Saturday. There were about 30 kids free hair cuts. Thank you to the donations from Marquis Industrial Service, Joe and Sulema Aguillon and Estella Lee and of course Gary Moses for making this event a success. Thank you for supporting a local women-owned business.
Mary Hall, Victoria
