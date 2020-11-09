Editor, the Advocate:
I want to thank the man who found my purse in the basket on the Port Lavaca Walmart parking lot Friday, Nov. 6 and turned it in to Customer Service. You are one of God’s servants and I pray you receive many, many blessings. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
Cindy Barr, Port Lavaca
