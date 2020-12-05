Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you to all those who had a part in the kickball benefit for Glenn Vaughn. A special thank you to Shaw Realty and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office for getting the ball rolling. We appreciate all who played, who donated, bought baked goodies and who bid on silent auction items.
We never dreamed we would be in a fight with cancer, but with everyone’s help we can fight this terrible disease. God bless you all!
Debbie Vaughn, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.