Editor, the Advocate:
My sister and I were having lunch Saturday, July 31st at Pinto Bean Restaurant and when we were getting ready to pay, the cashier said our meal had been paid for by a generous family group consisting of a dad, mom, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Truly a sweet bunch of God’s angels.
A big thank you to our angels. God bless.
The Lee sisters,
Peggie Bedwell and Patsy Simons, Victoria
