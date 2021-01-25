Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you to the good Samaritan who stopped along Highway 77 to help us with two dogs that were dumped. The bigger dog was so hurt he could not walk and the little dog wouldn’t leave his side. This nice gentleman loaded the dogs into his pickup and took them to the vet clinic. What a an incredible act of kindness. We regret that we did not get his name.
Kathy Reano, Julesburh, CO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.