Editor, the Advocate:
Sometimes we meet the best people under the worst circumstances. This will certainly be true if you find yourself being referred for radiation therapy to The Kathryn O’Connor Regional Cancer Center, also known as the Radiation Oncology Department at Citizens Medical Center here in Victoria.
Having recently completed a course of radiation therapy there I cannot say enough good things about my experience. The equipment is state of the art, and the people who cared for me are absolutely top notch. Dr. Matthew McCurdy and Dr. David Janssen head up a team of outstanding caregivers, which include office staff, technicians, nurses, and radiation therapists.
Not only is this team professionally superb, they are, without exception, friendly, caring, and kind. No patient could expect a more supportive group of fine people, from the first phone contact to the great day you get to ring the Victory Bell upon completion of your course of treatment.
Thank you all for making a difficult and life-changing experience as pleasant and smooth as possible.
George C. Dewey, MD, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.