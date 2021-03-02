Editor, the Advocate:
We want to thank the Victoria County Public Health Department under the leadership of David Gonzales. Mr. Gonzales and his staff and the countless volunteers that have been distributing the COVID-19 vaccine at the community center in Victoria have done an awesome job.
I was able to get my first and second vaccine and my wife was able to get her first and everything went smooth. Every time we’ve been there we’ve seen the multitude of people that are receiving the vaccine. We can’t help but think as we look out at this vast amount of people, that each person will be saved. We’re talking about thousands of people.
We are filled with gratitude and we pray that this pandemic will end soon. We also pray for all families that have been affected and are still struggling.
Thank you for all the volunteers that are there all day to help others. They were all very professional, very courteous and ready to help. Thank you and God bless.
Isaac Solis, Victoria
