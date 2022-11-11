Editor, the Advocate:
This is a note to thank Dayna Williams-Capone for her years of thoughtful leadership at our public library. Dayna guided the library to be an inclusive community resource, a place to find books and information on a broad and thoughtful array of subjects and interests.
Dayna used her considerable talent to make our library an intellectual asset as well as a space that nurtured learning. Her programming skills evolved into a robust center for library-based events. All of Victoria benefitted.
Thank you, Dayna.
Janey and Melvin Lack, Victoria