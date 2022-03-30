Editor, the Advocate:
Health care is always changing, brought on by scientific breakthroughs, technological advancements, government regulation and reform. However, there is one constant: physicians still shoulder the ultimate responsibility for each patient’s care whether it be in the emergency room, on the operating table or in a clinic.
It’s why we pause on Doctors’ Day each year to thank the men and women who made the decision to travel down that long road to becoming a physician. We commend them for their dedication understanding that this commitment to caring for our community often takes them away from their family and important events.
On March 30 we take time to thank our doctors — newcomer and veteran, primary care and specialist — for their unwavering care of the more than 200,000 lives we touch each year.
The physicians who serve our hospital and clinics all have their own stories to tell, tales of heroic measures inside our walls and in their community. They are all part of the DeTar family of physicians who work with us and the other members of our health care team of professionals to provide our region with outstanding medical care.
Today we acknowledge their contributions, sacrifices, skills and unwavering concern for our community.
Thank you.
Bernard Leger, CEO DeTar Healthcare System, Victoria
