Editor, the Advocate:
Congratulations and highest compliments to the author of the editorial in the July 28 edition re: "Housecleaning needed." Not only is it the most well-written and concise article that I have seen in the Advocate recently, but it also speaks to commonsense truths and honorable actions that should be the hallmark of school districts and county law enforcement everywhere, especially in our own back yard.
While the impetus for the editorial was the still-unfolding story of four young men who have now been charged with felony organized criminal assault, the editorial is not about the purported actions of the four men who, under our laws, are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. That will be decided in a court of law.
Though the defense attorney rails about the case "being tried in the press," he’s looking at the wrong issue. It’s not about his defendants, it's about their adult leaders and supervisors, and about the "good old boy" syndrome that allows these tragedies to happen, especially when involving team sports. The editorial itself clearly does not violate the scruples of not commenting on open cases, instead saying they will "… leave those for the lawyers and prosecutors to hash out."
Rather, the article clearly focuses on the failures of leadership and gross negligence that lies at the feet of the coaches, principal, school superintendent, school administration and even the sheriff’s deputies who dismissed the actions of favored sports players in order that they might go on to play in the finals. Each of those men and women violated both ethical principles and established rules and regulations, not to mention civility, respect and law and order. The editorial quite succinctly enumerates a pertinent handful of disorderly conduct that we, the taxpayers, should never have to endure. Thank you, editorial staff of the Victoria Advocate, for reminding us that there is tremendous power in the vote. We might just consider our vote to be a large broom, whisking away cobwebs, or a giant vacuum cleaner, sucking all the dirt out of our revered institutions.
Russell Putnam, Victoria