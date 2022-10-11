Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to extend our appreciation to all who helped in celebrating our 32nd anniversary and National Adult Services. We would especially like to thank the Honorable Representative Geanie Morrison, Gary Moses, Kyle R. Cotton from the Victoria Advocate, Mark Blanchard and his wife Olivia, Maria Alarcon, manger from McDonald’s for providing refreshments, Eileen Betholf, Amy Castellano, Lupe Martinez from CWV Ladies Auxiliary and Carole Oliphant.
Again, thank you for your loyal support,
Mary Garcia
Executive Director
Affectional Arms Adult Day care Service, Victoria
