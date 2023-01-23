Editor, the Advocate:
On January 20th, while out to have dinner at Jason's Deli, we came in early and were waiting for a third party to arrive. As we waited, a gentleman approached me and thanked me for my service and gave me a Jason's Deli gift card, saying he wanted to buy my meal for that evening.
I told him he didn't have to, but he said that was his way of paying it forward. He explained that he was also a veteran but of a different era.
We did not exchange names, just acknowledgment of camaraderie and brotherhood that exists today amongst the Crossroads veterans.
Thanks for your generosity. You, sir, are an officer and a gentleman.
Ramiro Martin, Victoria