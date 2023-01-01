Editor, the Advocate:
On Nov. 17, Building Brands Marketing (a full-service marketing consulting and advertising firm) rolled out the “purple” carpet for our Open House/Ribbon Cutting Event at our new office location, 120 S. Main St., Suite 500 in downtown Victoria. The event, presented by The Victoria Chamber of Commerce, featured food and drinks by Ventura’s Tamales, networking, tours of the office and a star-studded gift basket given away.
The new location features more private office spaces, a conference room, “bullpen,” lounge area, yoga/exercise room, kitchen and more. I want to thank the entire team at BBM for their hard work in creating an office space that speaks to our BBM brand and vision.
Thank you to our star-studded gift basket sponsors: Primrose Cottage & Boutique, West End Boutique, Inspire Boutique, Courtney Moore, Be. Boutique, LIVE WIRE, Central Drug, Wellness.Balance.You., A Special Stitch and Ventura’s Tamales. And, special thanks to Sam Motiwala with Regal Jewelers for providing lunch that day and to Clay Adams at McAdams Floral for two beautiful floral arrangements.
We appreciate the support from our clients, the business community and our sponsors for an amazing celebration!
Robert Royer, founder/president, Building Brands Marketing