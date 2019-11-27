Editor, the Advocate:
When I give thanks this Thanksgiving Day, a special thanks for my beautiful daughters who make my day.
They are both a gift from above, sent to me with love.
Life in a mother’s world is short, so never pass up a chance to tell them how much they mean to you.
So on this Thanksgiving Day, I just want to say, “I love you.”
LaVerne Black, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.