Editor, the Advocate:
Thanksgiving in Midst of Tragedy
Look at all the tragic events that have taken place, in such a short period of time. How can we give God thanks in all of this? We look at the Bible and see how. Romans 8:28 “And we know that All things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to His purpose. 1 Thessalonians 5:18 “In everything give thanks for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”
We live in a sinful world and sin has touched all of God’s creation.
We need to give thanks to God that in His Son, Jesus Christ we have the solution to every situation in life. All we really have is God and God is all we will ever need. Give Him thanks, all the time.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort