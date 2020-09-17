Editor, the Advocate:
At his rally in Henderson, Nevada, Donald Trump stated, “…we’re going to win four more years in the White House, and then after that, we’ll negotiate, right? Because we’re probably — based on the way we were treated — we are probably entitled to another four after that.”
The 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice …” It does not say, “subject to negotiation.”
It is beyond me how anyone can support a President who openly announces his intention to disregard the United States Constitution, a document he has sworn to “preserve, protect and defend.”
Joseph Crisp, Victoria
