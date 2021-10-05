Editor, the Advocate:
Many economists/financial analysts believe excessive spending being proposed by the Democratic Party may cause major damage to our national monetary system.
Most Americans believe our economy will recover and the stock market will remain at record levels; however, the real truth is we are facing a possible future financial trap. The fact that America is the world’s largest absolute debtor nation is completely ignored by the Democratic Party, leaving any future financial disasters caused by the same to future generations.
Since the U. S. is the world’s largest economy, the dollar was selected by international agreement after World War II to be the world’s currency reserve. Under the current system, almost all international trade transactions are transacted in dollars. This gives the U. S. a big advantage as other nations have to acquire dollars in order to trade. During the period between 1971-1973, President Nixon removed the dollar from the gold standard, leaving the dollar as “fiat” money (or unbacked money) and most nations adopted the same. In addition, the Federal Reserve and Treasury are no longer restricted by fiscal restraints that existed under the gold standard, they can now manipulate the monetary system almost at will.
It is therefore obvious that the dollar could lose its status as the world’s currency because of massive U. S. national debt, loss of faith, dollar devaluation and hyper-inflation causing serious economic consequences. Considering our national debt is already slightly over $28 trillion, the Democratic Party should be cutting spending but they are doing the exact opposite. They want an infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion restructuring bill which will add another $4.5 trillion to our national debt. Democrats are using unverified claims that all their spending will be paid for by tax increases on the rich, increased tax revenue from a perceived booming economy and from many untold/unnamed other sources.
The way I see it, raising taxes on the rich will be counterproductive; inflation will soar; Federal Reserve will be forced to raise their low interest rates to combat inflation; and the stock market will plunge as these negatives occur.
Other than a reasonable infrastructure bill, the $3.5 trillion bill is not needed or justifiable. If all these spending bills become law, we will become a weak debt strapped socialistic type nation and no longer a world leader making the world a much more dangerous place.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.