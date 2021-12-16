Editor, the Advocate:
Before I expound on this topic, I should probably let you know whence I came. I am 79 years old, a male and a retired physician. My wife (who did most of the parenting) and I raised four children. In 1995, our two youngest sons got married. The birth years of all four of those married that year were between 1967 and 1971 (all before Roe v. Wade). Three out of those four individuals were the result of unplanned, inconvenient pregnancies. I don't know how the two mothers of those three unplanned pregnancies would have handled the choice of possibly ending those pregnancies had abortion been a choice at that time. Five grandchildren resulted from those two unions.
I had a medical colleague who related his experience regarding Roe v. Wade. He was an OB/GYN resident at a university hospital in 1973. The chief of service at that time gathered his residents and told them that they would do abortions or be kicked out of the program. Not much of a choice.
In 1974, my wife graduated from nursing school. Her first rotation as an RN was in surgery in a large hospital in El Paso. The surgical supervisor at that hospital was having trouble finding nurses that would scrub in on abortions. My wife volunteered because she felt the women needed nursing care. She didn't last long in that assignment. The abortion room could be turned over every eight minutes, my wife started noticing body parts in the aborted tissue and some of the women were coming in for their second abortion even though abortion had been legal for only a little over one year.
Since 1973, somewhere nearly 63 million abortions have been performed in the U.S. About 1/3 of the procedures have been performed on African American women who represent only about 13-14% of the total female population. The most dangerous place for an African American in an intercity setting is the womb.
I don't think a woman should have to carry a pregnancy where the sexual act was forced upon her, or the result of incest or where the fetus has a severe congenital defect, or the pregnancy would compromise the woman's medical condition. A friend of mine had to deliver his wife's anencephalic pregnancy when she prematurely went into labor at home.
I really don't know what an acceptable middle ground is in this conundrum.
Carleton K. Thompson Jr., Victoria
