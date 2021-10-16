Editor, the Advocate:
The Adam Rosales family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Van Metre, Dr. Holt, Dr. Floyd and Dr. Leong and all the personnel from Veteran Affairs, Post Acute Medical, Citizens nurses and staff and Kindred at Home nurses.
Thank you to Dr. George and Cody Crimson for all they did for my dad, Adam Rosales. Thank you to the Fire Department, Sacred Heart Ambulance and Acadian Ambulance Service for transporting him the past 13 years. Also to DAVA Auxiliary 169 and Grupo Amigos de Pueblo, Sister Maria for reciting the rosary, and all who sent beautiful flowers and cards. Thank you to those who helped serve at the gathering after the service and to those who sang at the church, Terry Cadengo, Minnie Reyes and Mr. Balboa. Also my sincere thanks to my mom, sister, brothers, daughter Eileen and grandson Sebastian for helping throughout the years with my dad.
Michelle Moreno, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.