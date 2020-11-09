Editor, the Advocate:
The chairman of the Victoria Republican Party, Bill Pozzi stated Sunday that he did not trust the integrity of the election results and is not ready to accept defeat. Plus and most importantly he stated he didn’t have faith in the system anymore on national election because they can come up with the outcome they want. Plus he stated he thinks all of the election was in the bag before the election even got going.
I disagree Mr. Pozzi. You are telling all of Victoria and surrounding counties that we no longer have an American democracy. You are telling the same people not to believe or have faith in our future election because the winner is already determined. I don’t know what America you believe in, but I believe in the America that has a democracy, that was established that one legal person can place one legal vote, then all legal votes will be added up and the total will determine the winner. If you read my posts on Facebook you’ll read that I stated that Democrats should have not celebrated early until the major lawsuits are played out.
Again to tell all of Victoria and surrounding counties that America no longer has a democracy, Well maybe not one to suit you. I’ll close with a quote from former President G.W. Bush the last Republican president statement congratulating President-Elect Biden: “The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, it’s integrity will be upheld and it’s outcome is clear!”
Rodger Macias, Victoria
