Editor, the Advocate:
The American political system is broken and has been for a while. The world has changed significantly and the mindsets that guided us in the last few decades are no longer representative of the ideas and needs of the nation. Calls for term limits, and increasing dissatisfaction in the elected officials, especially on the federal level have never been higher. With dissatisfaction comes apathy. Also, younger members of the established parties claw at influence by polarizing the parties. This has resulted in more and more younger politicians moving further and further to the extremes of the political spectrum to get noticed and funding. American politics has turned into a spectator sport with larger than life characters rather than a deliberative process for governing and dealing with everyday problems. This polarization is leaving a void in the central or moderate area which comprises the majority of Americans.
In economics, when there is a void created by changes in the market, a new firm usually rises up and fills that void, because the market seeks equilibrium. Only in the presence of a monopoly does this usually fail to happen. In our political marketplace, the time for an artificially reinforced two party system has come to an end and opportunity for meaningful reform abounds. The only path to a satisfactory political situation in America includes the destruction of the two party system, the primary system it demands, and the artificially narrowed choices we Americans can select from.
There are at least four major American political ideologies at play today: classical conservatives, populists, classical liberals and progressives. Each group would be better served forming their own party with none retaining the old party machine infrastructure. It would mean parties needing to compromise and work together to achieve goals and form governments rather than allowing party machinery and voter apathy dictate our governing class. We need to fill these voids in our political marketplace and move forward.
Multiple parties combined with other reform measures like term limits would allow Americans of every stripe and creed to have a choice in a party that actually matches their views, rather than trying to shoehorn everyone into two all-too-similar political establishments. We could combat the obstacles to a functioning representative democracy like voter apathy and false dichotomies that have degraded our government and disillusioned many Americans.
Greg Knowlton, Victoria
