Editor, the Advocate:
Will throwing $156 million at the issue produce a positive result? Will the funds projected in the Victoria school bond election generate a better education for our students? The backbone of any educational system are the teachers and staff who work in the trenches every day educating our youth. But, in VISD these heroes seem to have been forgotten.
I can personally attest to the quality of education my children received at Mission Valley School. Yes, it is the oldest campus in the district, but it consistently performs at the top of all VISD elementary schools. True, students walk in open hallways. Yes, the campus includes 14 separate structures. But the staff, past and present, produce successful students. Will a slick, polished, modern new campus change the learning atmosphere of Mission Valley School? Plus, we can only imagine what kind of nightmare traffic pattern will develop on Farm-to-Market Road 236 with a new school.
New playgrounds at all elementary campuses at the cost of $1.5 million seems excessive and unnecessary. Is rubberized fall protection really a priority?
In this current shaky economic time, is strapping taxpayers with increased taxes a wise decision? We’ve had a year of layoffs, shutdowns, online education, and uncertainty. Who knows what the future holds?
Our property taxes are already ridiculous. We all have had to tighten our belt and budget for future economic uncertainty. Is this bond issue necessary? I don’t think so, and urge you to vote no.
Gayla Goff, Telferner
