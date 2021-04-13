Editor, the Advocate:
I think most in our community can say that our school board, VISD staff, teachers, and employees have done a pretty remarkable job in moving the district forward in the last 20 years. Working as a team can allow great strides in serving the needs of our children and our community.
As we look back over the past many years, great strides have been made in abundance and quality of student offerings, equity in opportunity, and the environment for mental and physical growth for our students. The core values of our community and our will to put good ideas into action have allowed much of this to take place, and VISD is continuing to accept and deliver on the many challenges each day.
Having an election looming, the clear choice of candidates who will keep our District moving forward are District 4 candidate, Mandy Lingle and District 2 incumbent, Dr. Estella De Los Santos. They both are honest, sincere, willing to listen, and conduct themselves in a productive and professional manner.
Finally, regarding the VISD Bond, I ask everyone to review the offerings before you, and make an informed choice. The last successful bond in 2007 breathed new life into our community. Capital investment is so very necessary for any successful business, and school districts. Someone reached into their pockets to build and preserve the schools that we all attended. Having the facilities that enhance the safety and learning environment for our students are on the table. We have a choice.
Lou Svetlik, former VISD Trustee (2002-18), Victoria
