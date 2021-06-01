Editor, the Advocate:
The ongoing process apparently intended to allow the construction of a zinc “recycling” facility at the Port of Victoria site has not included a public hearing to inform the public. Such hearings are normal and essential in a healthy democracy and can be conducted in a civil and mutually respectful manner.
Officials have had their opportunity to hear the plan and to discuss it among themselves. But the general public has not had their public hearing. Private meetings with only a few attending do not fill the bill. Public hearings provide citizens their opportunity to come together, to be informed and to exercise their right to ask questions and express concerns regarding any actions that will impact their community.
Given the nine-month period of coastal winds into Victoria, not only Crescent Valley, but also the City of Victoria will be impacted by emissions from this plant. Citizens will want to consider the impacts on their quality of life, public safety and public health, not just their economy. Parents have a right to be informed of the possible health threats to their children and to those family members who may be vulnerable to any deterioration in air quality.
Those who are involved in making and approving the Zinc Resources facility have a civic duty to be accountable to the people. Citizens have a right to hear from the CEO, Ron Crittenden, from the county judge and from the Port Authority officials as well as to scientists and public health medical professionals in mutually respectful, open dialogue to consider the pros and cons of the proposal. The City Council should also consider the issues.
Any public official who values the trust of their constituents would ordinarily welcome the opportunity to hear from them in an open forum.
An official public hearing or at least a town hall meeting is certainly in order now. Citizens in a healthy democracy have their right to answers. Concerned citizens should ask for one now. Strengthen our democracy or it will die.
Sr. Elizabeth Riebschlaeger, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.