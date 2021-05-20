Editor, the Advocate:
I read a CNN online article today regarding police unions shifting their stance on protecting bad officers. Fifteen unions that represent law enforcement officers have endorsed a new concept in law enforcement named "active bystanders." This concept calls for officers to intervene when they see wrongdoing at the hands of fellow police union members. Other industries and trade unions have implemented similar programs of colleague intervention to report poor worker behavior.
The active bystander plan has been approved by the AFL-CIO, International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Service Employees International Union calling on more than 250,000 law enforcement members and more than 100,000 members in police adjacent professions to intervene when another union member is doing something wrong.
While officials state that they are not trying to be the tattletale squad on every little thing that happens on the job, they seek to establish a set of standards and expectations of what it means to be a union professional. Officials furthermore state that this concept empowers the 95% of union members, who uphold union values, to reclaim the notion of what it means to be a professional.
This is a move in the right direction in addressing the recent shootings of African-American citizens at the hands of law enforcement instead of defunding police departments. It also benefits all citizens and law enforcement regardless of race, religion, political or sexual orientation.
On another note that I feel is linked to the above article. While grocery shopping this morning at H-E-B at the request of my wife (she is much better at it than I), I witnessed a young man assisting an elderly woman who had been pushing her shopping cart while pulling her walker behind her. This young man realized that it was with some difficulty that this woman was doing her shopping, and gave assistance all the way to the checkout.
Witnessing this great act of human kindness left me with a feeling of pride in my fellow human beings and a need to examine my own life. For you see, I encountered this woman earlier in my shopping experience and took notice of her difficulties. I offered no assistance.
Later, I was reminded of the Bible verse in Matthew 25:40 (I confess I had to look it up). "I say unto you, inasmuch as you have done it unto one of the least of my brothers, you have done it unto me."
Mike Laza, Victoria
