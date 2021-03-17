Editor, the Advocate:
God created in mankind, conscience. “The sense of what is right or wrong in one’s conduct or motives, impelling one toward right action.” For God’s people, the Bible, and the believers anointed conscience is our daily guide. Today, many churches refuse to address these important issues, and this has a profound effect on our nation’s conscience.
A leading Bible teacher once quoted, “We have a weak nation because we have weak churches. We have weak churches because we have weak families. We have weak families because we have weak fathers. We have weak fathers because no one is giving them the Biblical standard for wisdom and success.” Read Psalm 112 and see the blessings of God, to God fearing men.
This word from God, gives the way for families and communities and nations to have a Godly conscience. Unfortunately, many do not listen to their conscience anymore, but rather to the lies of the demonic secular humanist views of naturalistic evolution.
Secular humanists believe there is no god worth having, no life after death, no ultimate foundation for ethics, no ultimate meaning in life and no human free will.
These secular humanists have moved into key powerful positions in our nation. Are we being set up for the mark of the beast, 666? Are we being set up for the one world government? Is the Christian way of life in this nation under attack?
God’s people cannot be silent in the midst of evil. Acts 4:17-20, Peter was told by the secular humanist of his day to be silent with the gospel message, but Peter said we cannot be silent. Godly conscience cannot be silenced. God’s people must proclaim the truth and proclaim it boldly from the housetops. Can we use the excuse that we are in the end times, and cannot do anything about what is going on in our society? Absolutely not. Jesus said to proclaim His Word and make disciples of His, until His return. Be faithful to Him. Don’t believe the lie of secular humanism, “that makes man his own highest authority and man’s pleasure or happiness is the highest good moral standards.”
Romans 1:25 says “they changed the truth of God into the lie and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator.” Obey God’s Word, 1 Timothy 3:9 Upholding the mystery of the faith with a pure conscience.
Remember Jesus Christ is Lord.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
