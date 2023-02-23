Editor, the Advocate:
1 John 4:7 This verse gives the source of God’s love, “Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.”
In Romans Chapter 12:1-2 gives to us, that there is a point in time that the believer is called upon to surrender body, soul, spirit, to the Lord, to sanctify believers to manifest God’s love in practical ways to others.
Romans 12:9-21 give some practical ways in daily living to demonstrate God’s love. God’s love is demonstrated without hypocrisy. God’s love honors and delights in others, by being kind in our brotherly kinship to each, in Christ. God’s love in believers is aglow with the zeal of the Holy Spirit serving the Lord out of the source of God’s love.
Love endures the trials of everyday life by the power of prayer. Love shares with people in need, in physical, emotional, spiritual ways. Speaks well of those who offend and hurt and does not wish evil on them.
Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep. Love keeps folks in harmony with the Lord, filled with love and there is no room for selfish pride to demand its ways.
Love does not repay evil for evil but keeps truth untainted. Love does not want to take revenge on those who wrong us or mistreat us. To take revenge is to play as God, in trying to punish others.
Leave vengeance up to the Almighty God of the universe.
Love forgives as in the Cross of Christ, leave way for love to minister to the offenders.
God’s love conquers injury and wickedness.
God’s love demonstrates the victory of the cross in life.
Many fail to demonstrate the wonder of God’s love because of self-effort, human performance, but the source is God’s love. The Holy Spirit fills you when you finally surrender your all to Him and He transforms you to live the Love filled life. This world is in desperate need for God’s people to demonstrate this heavenly kind of Love.
Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God and everyone that loveth is born of God and knoweth God. The love filled life is a God filled life.
Jesus Christ said in John 14:15, ”If you love Me, keep My commandments.
Pastor John R. Fisher, Point Comfort