Editor, the Advocate:
I heartily commend your reportage of the refugees from Venezuela. You let them speak for themselves, revealing the horrid conditions from which they sought refuge. You added that these horrors were courtesy of the merciless dictator Maduro.
Unfortunately, this explanation of Venezuela’s sufferings is not commendable. To say the current regime is responsible is like reporting that a man died of a crushed skull, while omitting his long-established habit of inebriated driving and his high blood-alcohol levels when his car hit the tree. Or that a man died of blood loss while omitting he had been the victim of a drive-by shooting in a police-defunded neighborhood. More to the point, it’s like Mark Ward’s recent editorial, which criticized Trump’s use of crises to strengthen his charisma without mentioning Obama’s use of charisma to strengthen many of our ongoing crises, especially those related to race and identity politics.
When obvious causes lead to obvious effects, a reporter’s duty is to report both. The Dictator Maduro was born of the Socialist Chavez, as surely as Socialist-styled revolutions have birthed cruel dictatorships ad nauseam. Politicians, in the name of social justice, begin by promising equity for all in an earthly paradise—only to settle instead for the far easier job of ordering, from their inequitable palaces, the digging of equitably mass graves by equitable slaves. Don’t take my word, take history’s easily grasped equations: The French Revolution=Napoleon; The Bolshevik Revolution=Stalin; the Chinese Cultural Revolution=Mao; Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge=Pol Pot. Marx and his disciples, in all their beneficence, tell us the culture they are overthrowing must be utterly destroyed, and the change can be accomplished only by breaking resisters’ spirits, or killing resisters.
Thank God the young men fleeing from Chavez’s socialist paradise escaped the brown tap water and pathetically low wages. But when we see the origin of their calamities, we should perceive the irony of their situation, and our own. Many Americans would appear to be desiring a Socialist revolution, dreaming of a world where no one has more than anyone else (except the new elite); believing that this time, it’ll work. But the equations of history lay down odds that are hard to beat.
For history isn’t merely equations: Often it is driven by the brown-watered tributaries of the human heart. Far too often, the water turns red.
Ralph Nance, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.