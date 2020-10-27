Editor, the Advocate:
In a recent letter, an 82-year-old writer went to great lengths to vilify our President. I was utterly dismayed that the writer chastised, degraded, and tried to make morally corrupt and despicable, a man whose accomplishments, by all standards, are really remarkable considering the short time in which they have been achieved.
Being 82 myself, I am also knowledgeable of past misgivings, scandals, pathological crudity, and ungentlemanly sexual behavior of several former presidents. So, what! The fact that the President’s continuing successes have been accomplished in a hostile environment, created largely by a cabal of feckless malfeasant politicians with assistance from the mainstream media, makes them even more extraordinary.
No president in America’s history has faced the relentless assaults President Trump and his family has. And yet, no President has done more for America in modern times.
I support Donald Trump, not because I am fond of his boorishness, but because the man is smart, capable, courageous, and delivers on his promises. As the saying goes, “He talks the talk and walks the walk.”
Donald Trump is the Republican nominee and, like him or not, if you support his achievements and want to see a continuation of his work for all America, then voting for Trump is a vote for the Republican agenda. The fate of this nation, and of my children and grandchildren, and yours depends on this election.
Bobby D. Whitefield, Victoria
