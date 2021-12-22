Editor, the Advocate:
The fight isn’t over and it is not just concerning the books in the library. The primary battle is over the cultural norms of our society and nation.
The decision to leave the disputed books on the shelf was based on flimsy evidence. The number of times a book has been checked out doesn’t tell the number of times a book has been perused.
After examining the debates pertaining to the wording of the 14th amendment, there is no justification in this realm and Joseph Story’s commentary of the First Amendment states “every man shall be at liberty to publish what is true, with good motives ... with ... reasonable limitations.” He went on to say without limitations despotism would come.
Noah Webster defined licentiousness as “The excessive indulgence of liberty, contempt of the just restraints of law, morality and decorum.”
Alexis deTocqueville wrote that the influence of Christianity in our society and government was more evident than anywhere else.
I recently read a book “Fighting for Liberty and Virtue” by Kevin Olansky. He described the political state of England in the early 1700’s, what a similarity to our nation in its present state.
Camille Paglia, who describes herself as a “feminist bi-sexual egomaniac,” has stated a “culture begins to decline when you have an efflorescence of transgender phenomena” and our toleration of open homosexuality and transgender mania emboldens jihadists.
The fight isn’t about some books, it’s about the survival of the United States.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
