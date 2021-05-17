Editor, the Advocate:
During President Biden's term, especially the first two years before the 2022 elections, will be the determining factor in our nation's future. If radical socialists in the Democratic Party succeed in their political agenda, socialists will have achieved a firm hold on our political system.
Following is a list of some radical agenda items they will pursue:
A voters right bill that "all" states must follow will "open the gates" for increased voter fraud by making it almost impossible to determine/check voter eligibility.
A bill to provide statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D. C., which will result in more Congressmen to help the Democratic/Socialist Party maintain control of Congress.
Raising taxes on the rich which will be counter productive, cause job loss, raise consumer prices, stall economic growth and will be immensely inadequate to address deficit spending.
Political actions to curtail the oil, gas, coal energy sector will be counter productive as it will take several years before we can significantly reduce our need for oil and gas. In today's world, reducing the oil/gas energy sector will cause rising gasoline prices, higher utility costs, loss of jobs, slow our economy and lose our energy independence.
Revising immigration laws and policies which realistically suggests an "open border" concept which is already causing chaos on our Southern borders. The lack of firm control of our borders will cause job losses, cost billions of taxpayer money, seriously impact our schools and health and welfare systems.
Joining the Paris Climate Accord, will subject our nation to strict climate control regulations with a negative effect on our economy and cost billions of dollars.
Recently President Biden addressed Congress to address his two new spending plans which, when combined with his already approved virus related plan, will produce an overall estimated cost of $6 trillion. With the exception of reasonable infrastructure funding, the two new spending plans involve mostly socialist pet projects which are unrealistic and unfeasible.
Removing the filibuster procedure will allow political parties to pass almost all legislation with only a simple majority vote.
A bill to add additional judges to the Supreme Court is just a political maneuver for the Democratic/Socialist Party to gain power and minimize our Constitution.
Democrats who don't want a Socialist Nation, must join in an alliance with conservatives to save our Nation.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.