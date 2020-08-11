Editor, the Advocate:
I have been reading the letters to the editor in the Victoria Advocate.
What gets me is some people are complaining about a statue that stands there, does not hurt anyone, and has been there for years. What you should be using your energy on is the COVID-19 virus. It is hurting people, some are dying. So why all of a sudden, is a statue causing so much attention, it’s not killing anyone.
So, stop complaining about a statue and start thinking of living humans. Think of ways to stop the COVID-19 virus, so life in Victoria can go back to, hopefully, normal.
Lavonne Kellis, Victoria
