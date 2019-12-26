Editor, the Advocate:
Our president works for the people, and the Constitution was written by the people for the people. It is inexcusable for the president to lie to or defy the people both of which he has very clearly done.
The people’s house is now controlled by a Democratic majority because of the GOP’s inaction. The GOP chose to ignore the president’s lies, indiscretions and divisiveness during its two year government trifecta.
The midterms came, the people spoke, and our president welcomed in his new house by shutting down the very government he swore to protect.
The president’s lies to and defiance of the people are continuous.
His supporters act as if they can’t understand why he’s being impeached. They have all heard what’s coming out of his own mealy mouth and his demands for loyalty to him.
Not all within the GOP accept the president’s loyalty demands. They understand and respect the people’s Constitution, which demands by oath their loyalty to country so help them God.
The all important whistleblowers, protected by law, are ever present to prevent deep states from entrenching. Whistleblowers can be of any party.
They have knowledge of misdeeds and respect the laws of the land.
The president and his supporters would have us believe they’re spies and part of a deep state. They are the protection by design to prevent a deep state.
The sheer number of people consciously leaving Trump’s administration tells us he is having problems setting up his own deep state because of the whistleblowers.
Our president’s accomplishments are debatable at best and certainly not worth his defiance of the people’s authority to oversee his obligations.
He will regret lying to and defying the people. So will the Senate, if they ignore the Constitution and authority of the people’s house.
The GOP would like nothing better than to be rid of its albatross.
Their fear at this point is if they do what is right, ethically and constitutionally, they would have to admit they were misled by a man who told them he was not a snake before they brought him in.
What a quandary the Grand Old Party faces, its oaths to the people’s Constitution or to a rogue president that demands blind loyalty. With an election coming up.
Glen Ullman, Victoria
