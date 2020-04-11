Editor, the Advocate:
The greatest event in history is the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. The New Testament of the Holy Bible in 1 Corinthians chapter 15:1-20, gives us evidence by witnesses of the bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ. All the four Gospels and book of Acts gives other witnesses of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Here is an account of some.
Three women go to the tomb and find the stone rolled away. Mary Magdalene hurries to tell the disciples. Mary, James’ mother sees the angels. Peter and John arrive and look in the tomb and it is empty. Mary Magdalene returns and sees angels and then Jesus. Mary, James’ mother, returns with others and these women see the angels, and leaving, they also see Jesus. Jesus reveals himself to Peter the same day. Then to some disciples on the road to Emmaus.
Then, He reveals himself to the apostles minus Thomas. Then to the apostles including Thomas. To seven by the Lake of Tiberias, and to 500 gathered in Galilee. To James in Jerusalem and Bethany. To many more at the ascension. To the apostle Paul on the road to Damascus. To Stephen when Stephen was stoned. To Paul in the temple and to John on the Isle of Patmos in the book of Revelation.
The Christian church would not have good news message, if there is not the resurrection of Jesus Christ. No hope, no forgiveness of sins, no heaven for mankind. The gospel of the Risen Christ is the power of almighty God, unto salvation to all who believe. We put our faith in the living Lord Jesus, He is not dead but risen to the glory of almighty God. This record of Biblical facts should give hope for the soul, challenge to your thinking, opportunity to trust God and holy comfort for the hurting, crying and dying. The devil’s power of death could not hold the Son of God in the grave. Someone wrote their experience with these resurrection truths. “How do I know that Christ is risen? What proof have I to give? He touched my life one blessed day and I began to live. How do I know He left the tomb, that Easter long ago? I met Him just this morning, and my life is all a glow.”
John Fisher, Pastor, Point Comfort
