Editor, the Advocate:
Another horrific event at Uvalde Robb Elementary. Democrats are calling for restrictions on high-capacity magazines and Republicans are saying it’s the shooter, need red flag laws. Both leaning toward raising the age limit to 21 to purchase a firearm.
I don’t see an answer here, except another opportunity to pass more laws for those that obey the current ones.
I don’t believe guns are the problem any more than cars, airplanes, knives, or explosives. But I see no way to really recognize someone that is going to go berserk on innocent children. Limiting age to 21 seems to not trust the same age sent to defend our country.
And shootings have been by boys, are 18-year-old girls also held to 21?
To justify attacking the 2nd amendment, the argument used is freedom of speech does not allow yelling in a crowded theater “Fire”. So I read, the constitution is not absolute. But there is no law restricting yelling fire anywhere except where it is intending to cause harm to innocents. The same applies to the 2nd amendment wording, the gun is not the problem until it is used to harm innocents in these malicious events. Walls and locked doors are wrong in so many ways.
I believe all the proposed changes or additions to the law will only affect those that obey laws and may be unconstitutional in their application. Shooters ignore laws.
A pattern arises. It’s boys affected by some mental affliction who do not expect or want to survive the killings either by suicide or death by law. The intent is to destroy as many as possible before resistance arrives. Most of the killing is in the very first minutes, even before law enforcement arrives.
And in almost every attack, a teacher rises to stand between him and our children, rewarded as another victim. Perhaps allowing school personnel there to carry a gun. This is not a solution to stop school shootings and presents its own set of concerns. But it must be remembered, the shooter intends to kill as many innocents as possible before he is confronted and chooses how he wants to die. Of all the objections to this approach, they must be weighed against, are they worse than letting the shooter continue? Let’s ask these potential heroes, do you want another option, other than giving your body as a shield? Guardians.
Luther Hairell, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.