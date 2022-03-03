Editor, the Advocate:
I was very happy to read the letter from Mr. Collie, published Feb. 15, about the county commissioners’ handling of the money received from the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. $4.6 million according to the Advocate on June 21, 2020.
There have been numerous articles in the Advocate about this very subject. I wrote a letter on Feb. 18, 2020, another July 22, 2020. The Advocate editors wrote an editorial on Oct. 27, 2019, and another one on June 21, 2020 which was excellent; directly to the point with no words minced about the actions, or lack of, of the county commissioners in regard to:
- Not conducting an outside forensic audit.
- Following up on a comment made by Sheriff O’Connor stating many questions were unanswered and tracking documents was limited to non-existing.
- County Judge Zeller saying Harvey spending was the most analyzed since Foster Field was built in 1941. Like he was alive in 1941.
- During a meeting Zeller and his colleagues, Clint Ives, Kevin Janak and Danny Garcia, said they knew of no member of the public wanting an audit yet during the commissioners meeting all the citizens that spoke urged the commissioners to proceed with the audit.
- Commissioner Burns was the only commissioner to continually call for an audit.
After the meeting a member of the airport commission commented that there was no way to look at the commissioners’ actions as anything but a cover-up.
Now back to Mr. Collies’ letter in regard to the purchasing policy adopted by commissioners court. The policy was adopted by all commissioners, except Kevin Janak and Clint Ives, the two commissioners Mr. Collie referred to in his letter.
To me the integrity and honesty of commissioners court is questionable.
Tommy Thompson, Victoria
