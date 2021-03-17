Editor, the Advocate:
Original intent, a phrase we hear pertaining to appointment of Supreme Court justices, but it goes further. Most don't realize the intent of the Constitution is to limit the federal government and most people focus on the first amendment when considering our rights. The amendment begins with "Congress shall make no law.", because the first article states Congress is the only branch that makes laws. The next phrase refers to establishing a religion.
Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story's highly regarded commentary on the Constitution states, "The object of the amendment was not to countenance, much less to advance, Mahomedism, or Judaism, or infidelity by prostrating Christianity, but to exclude all rivalry among Christian sects."
He also called Christianity "the religion of liberty." This gives credence that this nation's foundation is Christian.
The next section Congress can make no law pertaining to speech and the press. Joseph Story emphasized that if citizens were permitted to, "speak, write or print whatever he might please, without any responsibility, public or private...is a supposition too wild to be indulged by any rational man."
If there is no moral restraint abuse of speech or press, "might stir up sedition, rebellion, and treason." Abuse of moral restraints by the press would cause virtuous patriots to become odious and despotism in its worst form would ensue.
Finally to petition the government for "redress of grievances." The colonies petitioned over a decade the grievances listed in the body of The Declaration of Independence. Joseph Story said this, "cannot be denied...until the spirit of liberty had wholly disappeared and the people had become so servile as to be unfit to exercise any of the privileges of freemen."
Remember, all this is predicated on the principle of Christianity, because II Corinthians 3:17 was a fundamental belief in the hearts of most citizens, "Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty."
Anthony Corte, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.