Editor, the Advocate:
Victoria Advocate has carefully listed the charges against Javier Lane and I have read every word. I was not comforted by an investigation by the Texas Rangers. Not more than three months have passed that I read in The New York Times a front-page Sunday edition headline “Texas Rangers Corrupt.”
This was not news to me.
Not too many years ago, Tom, my son who lives in an apartment in San Antonio where many of the renters are students of Incarnate Word and Trinity universities, told me he heard two gunshots fired near his apartment. The police were never called. No arrival of the sounds of sirens or red lights. When Tom went to work, he saw a body lying on the ground between two vehicles with Texas Rangers insignias on the doors. That made me wonder if some youth had to call home to get help and the Rangers came.
In a nearby town, a man died in the wrong bed. The Rangers moved the man’s body. It was important that the body be moved.
Nelson Rockefeller who was mayor of New York and Vice President for Gerald Ford died away from home and it was in the press. Too bad he didn’t have the Texas Rangers.
It was wonderful to read the Victoria Advocate paper about the coverup of the murder of a 28-year-old man, Javier Lane, because he had a record.
It is certainly a comfort to read the Victoria Advocate, in print for 176 years, and the journalists who seek the truth and write so well.
Nancy Fleming Shelton, Refugio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.