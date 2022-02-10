Editor, the Advocate:
The due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment states, "nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law." This clause was the basis of right to privacy used in the Roe vs. Wade decision that supposedly legalized abortion. Where is privacy mentioned? How can a surgical procedure be a private matter?
Researching for this letter revealed the issue of abortion is not a new thing, one source mentioned two abortionists beheaded by guillotine. Research also revealed much obstructionism, doctoring of data and outright lying. Let's begin with the plaintiff, who admitted to lying by saying she was raped, then claimed to becoming a born again Christian and being pro-life, then on her death bed stating she was paid by pro-life groups to lie about that. I have read testimony of a pro-life leader who helped assist her Christian walk, never stating anything similar. All I can honestly say is that lying in court is perjury.
Many believe the Supreme Court decision made abortion legal, nope. Court decisions don't make law and the Constitution gives all legislative authority to Congress, no one else. The House has recently passed a bill attempting to make law pertaining to abortion, because there was no law. This measure was prompted by several bills passed at the state level, which is where the constitutional authority rests. During the time frame to ratify the Constitution, opponents believed the Supreme Court would have over-riding authority to make laws. Hamilton explained in Federalist 81 this was not so and there was no verbiage allowing such. Read Article III, particularly Section 2, and you see Congress can limit the appellate authority of the Supreme Court.
Was promulgated public opinion a guiding influence on the decision as in Britain’s Abortion Act 1967? Judicial Watch has uncovered e-mails revealing Planned Parenthood, through a third party, is selling aborted tissue to government agencies to humanize mice for experiments. Planned Parenthood never mentions abortion as a part of "reproductive health", but lawinsider.com, who counsels 300,000 lawyers does.
One source said women do not feel any remorse or guilt until they see pro-life groups outside of the clinics. Were they convinced it is ok, until being confronted with the truth? To determine if someone has died the first check is for a heartbeat. No heartbeat, no life; heartbeat, life. If you are suffering guilt or shame, please find a Christian counselor.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
