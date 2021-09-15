Editor, the Advocate:
Our club will celebrate its 75th anniversary at our officer installation banquet on September 27. This year our club has raised more money and disbursed more funds to local causes than any previous year in our history. Our international motto is “serving the children of the world” and we are serious about it. In the 1990’s Kiwanis International raised more than $100 million toward the elimination of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDD), the leading preventable cause of mental and developmental disabilities in the world. Since 2010, Kiwanis has also been fighting maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT), an extremely painful death sentence for millions of infants that prevents even the comfort of a mother’s touch. These are ongoing successful efforts in undeveloped countries, however most of our efforts go to local children. Here the needs are many and just as acute.
So many of our local children are uncared for, poorly educated, even abandoned by their families. Public institutions are also failing them, such as schools (recent failed bond elections), the court system and Child Protective Services. The state of Texas ranks near the bottom of all 50 states in funding Medicaid and providing a public safety net for children.
To fight this situation locally, our Kiwanis Club has supported:
Foster Parents of Victoria Inc., Riding Therapy Center, Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, Mid-Coast Family Services, YMCA, Boys and Girl Scouts, CASA, Christ’s Kitchen, VCAM and numerous scholarships to name only a few of our local beneficiaries. We are determined to accelerate and broaden our work to serve local children. We are inviting individuals and local organizations to speak to us at one of our Monday meetings at noon at the Sky Restaurant. We also have our Kyd-Pro grant application which can be found on our website (Kiwanis Club of Victoria TX). This is the best way to apply for funds if your organization is connected to children’s needs. Citizens Medical Center’s Birthing Center recently applied for and received funds to purchase much needed state of the art high tech security/safety bassinets through our Kyd-Pro grant process.
In recent years our club has been infused with competent young professional adults who are passionate about helping local children. They know the need is real because they see it. In the process we all seem to have fun doing it.
Rick Collie, past Lt. Gov. and current board member, Victoria
