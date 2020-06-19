Editor, the Advocate:
I encourage Victorians to visit DeLeon Plaza’s Confederate monument, “The Last Stand.” They should take pictures! It is a beautifully designed and impressive work by famed Texas artist Pompeo Coppini, who was commissioned to design and install it.
The day it was dedicated in 1912. The keynote speaker spoke of white supremacy, but I can’t imagine Coppini, an Italian immigrant, was thinking in those terms while working on it.
Coppini’s soldier is bedraggled. A bandage on his head indicates he is injured. This is no general in dress uniform astride a big white horse. This is a representation of the common Confederate soldier, who if given the choice probably would have stayed at home. A majority of them were small landholders, poor tenant farmers, laborers and workmen. A vast number never owned a slave, including Texas Germans many of whom were forcibly recruited and known to largely abhor slavery.
The truth is these men were victims just like those enslaved. The Southern political hotheads who ignited the Civil War convinced them they were defending states’ rights and their homes from Northern aggression. Their lives were offered as sacrifice to ensure that the Southern ruling class continue a way of life it wanted to perpetuate. It did not matter to those in power that countless men would die in battlefields throughout the southland to be forgotten in mass burials and unmarked graves. There are stories handed down within families of those who never returned home. They had no way of knowing how or where their loved ones died. I know this to be true because there are three such stories in my family’s history.
Those soldiers need to be the remembered, even if it is done by an obscure sentinel posted at this city’s town square. We need to know the truth of what happened coming from both sides, and we need to teach that history because of its crucial relationship to what is currently happening.
That’s why a public forum as suggested in a recent letter to the editor should be considered sometime in the future. It should be used to give us a greater understanding of our differences. And finally, it should remind us of a time when the hatred and fear that exists onto this day nearly destroyed our nation.
“The Last Stand” needs to remain right in our faces. It needs to stay just where it is.
Linda Lees, Victoria
