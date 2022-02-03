Editor, the Advocate:
As a lover of all things historical, I have extensively researched area history, family history, US history, etc. I recently had the opportunity to come across some history about the native people of this region. I had always known of them, but never knew much about them. These people, of course, are the Karankawa Natives. I always heard that they were cannibals, but that was all I heard.
When you learn of native history in your Texas history class, there isn't much said about the types of people they were, of their culture, of their fight for survival in the midst of Spanish and French imperialism. There is so much that our children and fellow citizens don't know and probably never will, but absolutely should.
It's high time that our Texas History curriculum include lessons about the regional native tribes. How can we call this place our home and be proud of it if we don't know the full truth and history behind it? People swim, fish, boat, kayak, and hunt on our coastal waters, but will they ever know of the proud people who once inhabited the islands and coastal lands. Will our children ever know that the cannibalism claims against these people were mostly unfounded and certainly used against them in the unjust eradication of their race?
Write the Texas Education Agency, write your state representatives, your U.S. representatives, and the Governor. If you wish to see the Karankawa people honored through education and awareness, put pen to paper and let people know that it's time our children know the truth.
Jeremy Cady Jr., Victoria
