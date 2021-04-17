Editor, the Advocate:
A hilariously absurd column by Bill Pozzi on March 19 leads to a suggestion:
Why hasn’t a church opened yet for Trump worship?
Since D.T. is still alive, Bill and the apostles of Trump can preach that the left will crucify him, whereupon he’ll rise again, ascend into heaven and sit at God’s right hand.
When Trump is gone you can pray to him. Hate Nancy Pelosi? Pray to lord Trump and he’ll turn her into a frog. Afraid Beto O’Rourke will confiscate your guns? Pray, and Trump will have him shot.
Stay true to D.T. and you’ll spend eternity with his disciples in heaven (Mar-a-Lago). But if you’re a democrat you’ll be tied down in a dungeon and forced to endure constant recordings of Sean Hannity. Horrifying!
Pozzi doesn’t seem to care that the hell-bent, spiteful obstructionism of his “resurgent” party/cult (doing the devil’s work for a vindictive ex-president) can only make our government become dysfunctional.
Biden’s approval rating is soaring while the GOP’s is sinking. After all, Mitch McConnell’s senatorial scrooges (McConnell even resembles Scrooge) tried unanimously to block the relief package Americans needed.
Because of the national debt? They had no problems when Trump made it skyrocket. It’s easy to gripe about stimulus checks when you’re wealthy as these senators are. McConnell himself gets hefty payouts from the NRA.
Darn that Mexico for not paying for the wall! In addition to its deification of a criminal president, Fox News obviously influenced the poor fellow who recently wrote that the left is “destroying America.”
If you believe Biden is radical left, you live in Fox Fantasyland, where every Democrat is a socialist and where nothing a democratic president could ever do would ever satisfy the MAGA bunch. (Instead of gratitude toward an empathetic president for the relief checks, they’re complaining.)
Fox has all the journalistic integrity of the “National Inquirer,” but at least reading the tabloid won’t give you dystopian fantasies of a socialist America.
The MAGA crowd could never appreciate a decent, competent, honest president like Biden. Fortunately, the rest of us can.
Patriots want the best for a new president and don’t make inane predictions of him failing based on their own political prejudices and vindictiveness.
How sad and un-American.
Mark Walters, Victoria
