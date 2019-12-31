Editor, the Advocate:
In the middle of the last century, the Democratic Party was a conservative middle-of -the-road party. It had family values, Christian values and love of country. The second World War and Korean War was over. Practically everyone in the south were Democrats. Then slowly, over a period of years, a change began; a drift to the left began. The Democratic Party left the conservative middle-of-the-road people. Today the Democratic Party values are progressive, socialist and communist, depending on who is describing the party.
This metamorphosis has hatched a party that believes abortion up to and after birth is a woman’s right to choose. It believes in open borders to allow illegal immigrants to enter, be given free health care at taxpayers’ expense and be provided a path to citizenship.
Democratic cities and states have declared themselves to be sanctuaries that will not cooperate with federal immigration authorities. They are more concerned about protecting illegal aliens than American citizens.
They are trying to further destroy our health care system by forcing Medicare for all. Obamacare was the first step in taking over health care. It was supposed to save us $2,500 a year in premiums; and you could keep your doctor and insurance. This was a President Obama lie. The cost for Medicare for all would be unaffordable, and would result in less available doctors and hospitals; government would cut payments to doctors and hospitals to control costs.
Democrats have embraced climate change. This will shut down oil, gas, coal and bring our country to its knees. This isn’t really about the environment; it is about control over the population. This is what you see in countries like Iran and Venezuela; countries that have strict government control over the population.
They want to diminish our First Amendment rights by creating “safe spaces” in order to restrict free speech. Also, Democrats want to restrict the Second Amendment by limiting gun rights or having complete gun confiscation. Law-abiding citizens would be defenseless against criminals who will not give up their guns.
The Democratic Party, at one time, was strong on defense. Now, they want to cut defense spending and increase social programs. With America’s enemies like North Korea, Iran, China and Russia, social programs will not protect us from our enemies.
John Price, Victoria
